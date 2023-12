News From Law.com

An attorney for former President Donald Trump said Friday it would amount to "election interference" if his client is the Republican nominee for president while on trial in Georgia in the months running up to the general election. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee opened the door for discussion on trial timing while considering requests by two of the former president's co-defendants to delay certain pretrial deadlines.

District of Columbia

December 01, 2023, 4:58 PM

