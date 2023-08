News From Law.com

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney on Monday rejected an attempt by former President Donald Trump to keep District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting him and from using certain evidence gathered in her investigation into potential illegal meddling in the 2020 election in the state. McBurney didn't mince words in his nine-page ruling, which said Trump lacked the legal grounds to bring the challenge before any indictment has been filed in the case.

July 31, 2023, 7:20 PM

