Trump Appointee Says Colleagues Should Be Embarrassed by 9th...

Judge Lawrence VanDyke once again railed against the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit for its immigration precedent, which he has described as "judge-jitsu" and too sympathetic toward asylum seekers and individuals facing deportation. In a dissent Monday, the Trump appointee said his colleagues in the majority, Judge Andrew Hurwitz and visiting U.S. District Judge Barry Ted Moskowitz of the Southern District of California, wrongly sided with Mexican immigrant Fernando Cordero-Garcia in his bid to remain in the United States.

Government

August 15, 2022, 4:26 PM