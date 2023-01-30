Trump-Appointed NLRB Chair Rejoins Morgan Lewis | Law.com Ra...

News From Law.com

After four years at the nation's top employee rights agency, former National Labor Relations Board chairman John Ring resumed practice at Morgan Lewis on Monday to help employers navigate a resurgence in employee activism. Ring, an employer-side labor lawyer who spent almost 30 years at Morgan Lewis before entering government, is one of three former NLRB members in the firm's partnership and one of two who chaired the board. He also follows eight government lawyers formerly with federal agencies who have been recruited by the global law firm in the last 12 months.

January 30, 2023, 9:29 AM