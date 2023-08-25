Trump and All 18 Other Defendants Surrender in Fulton Electi...

Former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia on charges that they participated in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election have all turned themselves in to a jail in Atlanta before the deadline at noon Friday. After Trump was booked Thursday evening — scowling at the camera for the first-ever mug shot of a former president — seven co-defendants who had not yet surrendered did so Friday morning.
District of Columbia
August 25, 2023, 1:44 PM