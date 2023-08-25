News From Law.com

Trump and All 18 Other Defendants Surrender in Fulton Electi...

Former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia on charges that they participated in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election have all turned themselves in to a jail in Atlanta before the deadline at noon Friday. After Trump was booked Thursday evening — scowling at the camera for the first-ever mug shot of a former president — seven co-defendants who had not yet surrendered did so Friday morning.

District of Columbia

August 25, 2023, 1:44 PM

