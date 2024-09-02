Who Got The Work

Elizabeth S. Fenton and Paul Keller Ort of Ballard Spahr have stepped in as defense counsel to Intelivation Technologies in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed July 18 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Andreozzi & Foote on behalf of Trumettle Surgical and Jonathan Gross. The suit accuses the defendant of failing to pay Gross over $283,000 in commission payments in accordance with an executed independent contractor agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab, is 1:24-cv-01194, Trumettle Surgical, Inc. et al v. Intelivation Technologies, LLC.

Technology

September 02, 2024, 9:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Johnathan Gross

Jonathan Gross

Trumettle Surgical, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Veronica N Hubbard

Andreozzi & Foote

Defendants

Intelivation Technologies, LLC

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract