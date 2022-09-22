New Suit

Hartford Financial subsidiary Trumbull Insurance filed a negligence lawsuit on Thursday in New Jersey District Court against the Haier Group, which sells products under the General Electric brand name. The suit, brought by White & Williams, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by the defendant's negligent repair of a microwave. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05674, Trumbull Insurance Co. v. Haier US Appliance Solutions Inc.

Insurance

September 22, 2022, 6:26 PM