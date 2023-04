New Suit - Product Liability

Trumbull Insurance, a Hartford company, sued Gree USA Inc. Friday in Ohio Northern District Court over an allegedly faulty product. The court action, filed by Spengler Nathanson Law, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective dehumidifier. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00883, Trumbull Insurance Company v. Gree USA, Inc.

Insurance

April 28, 2023, 12:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Trumbull Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Spengler Nathanson

defendants

Gree USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product