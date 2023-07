Removed To Federal Court

Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Walmart and Melissa Brown to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Wiley Law Offices on behalf of a former employee who claims that she was terminated in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment. The case is 2:23-cv-00352, Trull v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 18, 2023, 10:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Nicole Trull

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination