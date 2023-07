Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Goldberg Segalla on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bethpage Commercial and Bethpage Federal Credit Union to North Carolina Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Akerman on behalf of Truliant Federal Credit Union. The case is 1:23-cv-00556, Truliant Federal Credit Union v. Bethpage Federal Credit Union et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 05, 2023, 3:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Truliant Federal Credit Union

defendants

Bethpage Commercial, LLC

Bethpage Federal Credit Union

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract