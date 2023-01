Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Polsinelli on Thursday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Red Robin International Inc. to Arizona District Court. The complaint was filed by Goldberg & Osborne on behalf of Victoria Trujillo. The case is 2:23-cv-00173, Trujillo v. Red Robin International Incorporated et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 26, 2023, 4:52 PM