Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hall & Evans on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Falcon Express LLC, Moore Brothers Inc. and George A. Myers to Colorado District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Office of Peter M. Anderson on behalf of Harold Ramirez and Elizabeth Trujillo. The case is 1:23-cv-00802, Trujillo et al v. Moore Brothers, Inc., a Nebraska corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 30, 2023, 1:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth Trujillo

Harold Ramirez

defendants

Falcon Express, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company

George A. Myers

Moore Brothers, Inc., a Nebraska corporation

defendant counsels

Hall & Evans

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision