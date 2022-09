New Suit - Contract

Truist Financial, a bank holding company formed through the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks, filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the Upper Ranch Company and Karen S. Eskew on Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was brought by Sasser Sefton & Brown. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03546, Truist Bank v. Upper Ranch Co. LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 03, 2022, 12:30 PM