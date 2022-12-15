New Suit - Contract

Truist Bank filed a lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court targeting two defendants who have been named in a federal criminal indictment alleging multiple counts of bank fraud. The suit, which also names Taylor Made Waters Inc., stems from a scheme in which the defendants pretended that they comprised an entity which sold bottled water to convenience stores. The suit asserts that the defendants 'tricked' Triust into extending lines of credit from which they withdrew funds for personal expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-01047, Truist Bank v. Taylor Made Waters, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 15, 2022, 5:17 PM