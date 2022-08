New Suit - Contract

Truist Financial, a bank holding company formed through the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks, sued Jennifer DeMarco and other defendants Friday in New Jersey District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Ballard Spahr, arises over an alleged breach of a promissory note. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05255, Truist Bank v. Local Barre West LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 26, 2022, 5:36 PM