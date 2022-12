New Suit

Truist Financial filed an interpleader complaint Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The court action, which names Charles B. Combs and Mi Sook Kim, seeks a declaration as to the rightful owner of funds transferred into a bank account. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 1:22-cv-01431, Truist Bank v. Kim et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 16, 2022, 3:09 PM