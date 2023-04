New Suit

Truist Bank filed an interpleader complaint Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court action, brought by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, names Hamlin Tec and ClassicPlan Premium Financing in connection with a dispute over rights to personal checking account funds. The case is 1:23-cv-02169, Truist Bank v. Hamlin Tec, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 06, 2023, 1:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Truist Bank

Plaintiffs

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

defendants

ClassicPlan Premium Financing Inc., a California corporation

ClassicPlan Premium Financing, Inc., a Florida corporation

Hamlin Tec, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute