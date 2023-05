New Suit - Contract

Truist Bank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in West Virginia Northern District Court. The case, filed by Spilman Thomas & Battle, target Fusion Technology and other defendants in connection with a $3.5 million loan agreement. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00047, Truist Bank v. Fusion Technology, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 22, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Truist Bank

Spilman Thomas & Battle

defendants

Fusion Technology, LLC

John Bott

Sharon R. Pitsenbarger

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract