New Suit - Contract

Truist Bank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in West Virginia Southern District Court. The court case, centered on a commercial guaranty agreement, was brought by Spilman Thomas & Battle against Joyce F. Clegg and Stephen D. Clegg. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00580, Truist Bank v. Clegg et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 14, 2022, 7:39 PM