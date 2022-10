New Suit - Contract

Spilman Thomas & Battle filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in West Virginia Northern District Court on behalf of Truist Bank. The complaint, which centers on a $150,000 loan, targets Martinsburg Pediatrics and Dr. Caroline E. Joe. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00171, Truist Bank, formerly Branch Banking and Trust Company, a North Carolina banking corporation v. Martinsburg Pediatrics, Inc. et al.

Health Care

October 06, 2022, 7:29 PM