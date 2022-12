New Suit - Contract

Truist Bank filed an in rem foreclosure lawsuit against a 2011 Sea Ray Motor Yacht on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over an alleged mortgage default, was brought by Fowler White Burnett. The case is 1:22-cv-24064, Truist Bank v. M/Y Family Time.

Banking & Financial Services

December 15, 2022, 12:19 PM