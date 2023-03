Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stuart & Branigin on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Waldron Tate Bowen Spandau LLC on behalf of David Trueblood, who contends that he sustained injuries after falling through an opening in the railroad crossing. 1:23-cv-00423, Trueblood v. Norfolk Southern Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

March 09, 2023, 11:27 AM