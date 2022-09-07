New Suit - Contract

GoDaddy Inc., the domain name registrar, and other defendants were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Arizona District Court. The court action, brought by Crowell & Moring on behalf of Virgil Griffith and True Names Ltd. d/b/a Ethereum Name Service, accuse GoDaddy of unilaterally announcing that plaintiffs eth.link domain name had expired and contends that defendant allowed the name to be sold to a third-party prior to it actually being available on GoDaddy's platform. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01494, True Names Ltd et al v. GoDaddy Incorporated et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 07, 2022, 6:29 AM