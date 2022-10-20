Who Got The Work

Alex LaCroix and John C. Gray of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie have entered appearances for Manifold Finance Inc., the alleged online auction winner of the registration rights to the eth.link, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in Arizona District Court by Crowell & Moring on behalf of Virgil Griffith and True Names Ltd. d/b/a Ethereum Name Service, accuses GoDaddy of unilaterally announcing that the plaintiff's eth.link domain name had expired and contends that GoDaddy allowed the name to be sold to a third-party prior to it actually being available on GoDaddy's platform. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi, is 2:22-cv-01494, True Names Limited et al v. GoDaddy Incorporated et al.

