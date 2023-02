News From Law.com

If passed, a bill making its way through the Georgia Legislature would remove commercial insurance carriers as named defendants in tort and contract causes of action. Senate Bill 191 really came out of the idea that Georgia is one of only four states left that still allows plaintiffs' attorneys to seek damages from the actual insurance carrier, a backer, Sen. Shawn Still, R-Norcross, said.

Insurance

February 23, 2023, 2:07 PM