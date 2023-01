News From Law.com

A Bridgeport, Connecticut, truck driver is suing his former employer, U.S. Xpress, for defamation and breach of contract after he was fired for what the company called a "preventable accident". It was later found that the other driver was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time, and the truck driver was exonerated.

Automotive

January 12, 2023, 3:33 PM