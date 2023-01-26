Truck Driver Seeking to Fly Vulgar Anti-Biden Flag Sues La. ...

News From Law.com

A Louisiana resort town is trying to suppress free speech with an ordinance aimed at stopping a contractor from flying flags emblazoned with vulgar insults aimed at President Joe Biden and his supporters, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. The lawsuit against the barrier island town of Grand Isle says Ross Brunet of nearby Cut Off works on the island regularly and has repeated flown three flags from his truck, according to court documents. One promoted breast cancer awareness.

Louisiana

January 26, 2023, 9:41 AM