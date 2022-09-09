Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Locke Lord on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Citizens Bank and Shift4 to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Matthew Fornaro on behalf of Trucations LLC d/b/a Lux Vacation Resorts, accuses Shift4 of wrongfully terminating Lux's credit account and holding the remaining funds in a reserve account due to suspected fraud. The case is 0:22-cv-61698, Trucations LLC d/b/a Lux Vacation Resorts v. Shift4 Payments LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 09, 2022, 6:09 PM