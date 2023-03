New Suit - Trademark

Toys R Us filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Cowan Liebowitz & Latman, accuses Zaza R Us and Nedhal Y. Saleh of intentionally using a logo which is 'confusingly' similar to the plaintiff's in order to sell cannabis-related products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02260, Tru Kids Inc. v. ZaZa R Us et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 23, 2023, 5:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Tru Kids Inc.

Plaintiffs

Proskauer Rose

defendants

Nedhal Y. Saleh

ZaZa R Us

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims