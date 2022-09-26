New Suit - Contract

McGuireWoods filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of TRPX Resources, d/b/a Tropix Pools, and owner Daniel Garcy. The suit brings claims against Tropix Remodels LLC, Harbury Bound Inc. and Robert and Rachael Hill for alleged breach of a sale agreement transferring the pool business and continuing to operate a competing business under the 'Tropix' name. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00822, Trpx Resources LLC et al v. Hill et al.

Texas

September 26, 2022, 4:04 AM