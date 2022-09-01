Who Got The Work

Principal Financial Group, a global insurance and asset management group, has retained lawyers Emery K. Harlan and Warren E. Buliox of MWH Law Group to defend a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed July 18 in Illinois Northern District Court by The Law Offices of Chicago-Kent College of Law on behalf of Demetra Troy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin, is 1:22-cv-03713, Troy v. Principal Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 01, 2022, 7:53 AM