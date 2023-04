New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

The American Bar Association was slapped with a data breach class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court in connection with the organization's recent disclosure that its network was hacked. The complaint was brought by Troy Law on behalf of U.S. persons who registered an account with the ABA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03053, Troy v. American Bar Association.

April 22, 2023, 9:27 AM

Tiffany Troy

Troy Law, PLLC

American Bar Association

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct