New Suit - Patent

Trove Brands d/b/a The BlenderBottle Company filed a patent infringement lawsuit against TRRS Magnate d/b/a Hydra Cup on Wednesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear, alleges that the design of the defendant's Hydra Cup shaker bottle infringe patents and trade dress rights protecting the plaintiff's BlenderBottle shaker bottle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02222, Trove Brands LLC v. TRRS Magnate LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 15, 2022, 3:04 PM