Who Got The Work

David T. Pollock, Christopher J. Pulido and Anna M. Targowska of Reed Smith have entered appearances for Vista Outdoor, a sporting goods maker, and Camelbak Products in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts four patents, was filed Aug. 21 in California Northern District Court by Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear on behalf of Trove Brands LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Casey Pitts, is 5:23-cv-04267, Trove Brands, LLC v. Camelbak Products, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 07, 2023, 8:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Trove Brands, LLC

Plaintiffs

Knobbe, Martens, Olson & Bear

defendants

Vista Outdoor Inc.

Camelbak Products, LLC

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims