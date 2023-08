News From Law.com

Troutman Pepper has hired two private equity debt finance partners on both coasts, as the firm continues to build its middle-market corporate practice. Bruce Steinert, a Perkins Coie partner, joined the firm in San Francisco, while Jonathan Homer, of counsel at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, is based in the firm's New York office.

Legal Services

August 23, 2023, 11:54 AM

nature of claim: /