Troutman Pepper, Locke Lord Secure Merger With Partner Vote ...

News From Law.com

Troutman Pepper Hamilton & Sanders and Locke Lord have officially agreed to move forward with its merger effective Jan. 1, 2025, per the results of a firmwide partnership vote held today. The two Am Law 100 firms, which will now be known combined as Troutman Pepper Locke, announced their intent to merge back in April, looking to enter into the echelons of the Am Law 500 through the combination. Summing up both firms' 2023 performance, the combined firm would have netted a revenue of over $1.5 billion with a headcount just over 1,600 attorneys spread across 35 offices in the United States and Europe.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 05, 2024, 6:05 PM