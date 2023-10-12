Troutman Pepper Launches Corporate Espionage Response Team |...

News From Law.com

Troutman Pepper Hamilton & Sanders has announced the creation of its corporate espionage response team, which looks to help clients combat third party theft or use of confidential or proprietary information for their own commercial advantage. The group, founded by national labor and employment practice partner Evan Gibbs and commercial litigation partner Will Taylor, is comprised of attorneys scattered across Troutman Pepper's Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, Richmond, and Boston offices, including fourteen partners, one counsel, and two associates.

Cybersecurity

October 12, 2023, 9:59 AM

nature of claim: /