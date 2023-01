News From Law.com

An AM Law 100 firm's Atlanta office recently hosted an event honoring youth sports coaches and the positive impact they have on children. Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders was the site for the APIVEO reception and award presentation Tuesday night. APIVEO stands for Always Play IV Each Other, with the Roman numeral "IV" replacing "for," and the nonprofit's award presenters and recipients often hold up four fingers in photos to signify "IV."

Georgia

January 24, 2023, 10:40 AM