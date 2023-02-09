Troutman Pepper Hit With Cyberattack, Firm Acknowledges | La...

News From Law.com

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders suffered a cyberattack on Wednesday that left lawyers without access to firm email accounts and other work platforms. The attack was confirmed Thursday afternoon by a representative for the firm. "We can confirm that on Feb. 8 Troutman Pepper was a target of a cyberattack," the firm said in a statement. "Following our established protocols, we took immediate action to contain the threat and inspect thoroughly before we restore systems access." Firm leaders went on to say that they have no indication any client data was compromised "at this time."

Legal Services

February 09, 2023, 1:48 PM