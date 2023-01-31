Troutman Pepper Energy Dealmaker Splits for White & Case | L...

News From Law.com

White & Case expanded the global M&A practice in its New York office with the addition of energy dealmaker Hayden Baker, who joined as a partner from Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. Baker, who began practice at his new firm Tuesday, advises on both sides of M&A and private equity transactions in the energy and infrastructure sectors, he said in an interview this week. While he has represented a handful of entities in other industries over the years, Baker said his primary clientele are in energy and infrastructure "with a real focus on renewables."

