Troutman Pepper, Davis Polk Cases Put Partners Feedback for ...

Partners struggle to offer feedback to associates, and the recent racial discrimination and retaliation lawsuits filed against Troutman Pepper Hamilton & Sanders and Davis Polk are further complicating matters by blurring the lines between constructive criticism and microaggressions.The Davis Polk suit, filed in 2019 by former associate Kaloma Cardwell and currently on trial, and the Troutman suit, filed on Jan. 17 by former associate Gita Sankano, claim the two AmLaw 100 firms retaliated against them after they began raising complaints of racist behavior within their offices. Davis Polk and Troutman Pepper, meanwhile, claim that the terminations of both associates were rooted in performance.

January 23, 2024, 2:01 PM

