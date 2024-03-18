Troutman Pepper Construction Team Jumps to Cozen OConnor in ...

News From Law.com

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders veteran Marion Hack is joining Cozen O'Connor's Los Angeles office as a shareholder, accompanied by a team of five construction litigators.Hack, who served as a partner at Pepper Hamilton beginning in 2016 before the legacy firm's merger with Troutman Sanders, will act as co-chair for the Los Angeles construction practice. She is joined in the move by members Luke Eaton and Michelle Rosenberg, of counsel John Conrad, and associates Cindy Lee and Vanessa Drake, along with three staff members.

Construction & Engineering

March 18, 2024, 4:58 PM

