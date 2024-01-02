Troutman Pepper Appoints Six New Office Managing Partners | ...

News From Law.com

Troutman Pepper Hamilton & Sanders has announced six new office managing partners to usher in 2024, assigning new leaders to its offices in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, and Rochester, New York. Pennsylvania-based construction attorneys Joseph Imperiale and Robert Gallagher are now leading the firm's Philadelphia and Pittsburgh offices, respectively. White-collar attorney Charles Peeler will head up Atlanta, IP attorney Tate Tischner will lead the Rochester office, and energy attorneys Christopher Jones and Adrienne Thompson will lead the Washington, D.C., and Portland, Oregon, locations.

January 02, 2024, 4:21 PM

