Troutman Pepper and Locke Lord in Merger Talks to Create New...

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and Locke Lord confirmed they are in merger negotiations. The combination of the Am Law 100 firms would create a firm with about 1,600 lawyers that would be ranked about 28th on the Am Law 100 based on their combined revenue of $1.57 billion in 2023. A merger would require votes from the partnerships at both firms, which have not been scheduled. Kent Zimmermann, a consultant at Zeughauser Group and advisor to Troutman Pepper, said a merger will allow the firms to assume a more dominant market leader position in a number of industry sectors, which tends to build demand and result in more pricing power.

April 18, 2024, 1:29 PM

