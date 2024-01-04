Troutman Pepper Adds Longtime Governors Counsel as Atlanta P...

News From Law.com

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's longtime executive counsel will join Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders as a partner in its largest office in Atlanta, the law firm said Thursday. David Dove, executive counsel to the governor since January 2019, will join Troutman Pepper to lead the firm's regulatory and economic investment practice in Georgia. He will join the Atlanta office, led by newly appointed office managing partner Charlie Peeler, beginning Feb. 1, the firm announced.

Government

January 04, 2024, 12:12 PM

