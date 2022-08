News From Law.com

Troutman Pepper has hired two real estate investment partners in Georgia from Morrison & Foerster, as the firm looks to take advantage of the pick-up in demand in real estate corporate work. Heath Linsky and Mary Katherine Rawls, who joined Troutman earlier this month, said all of their clients will be joining them at their new firm.

Real Estate

August 26, 2022, 6:32 PM