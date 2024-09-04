Troutman Pepper Accused of Inattentive Case Management in $5...

News From Law.com

Troutman Pepper Hamilton & Sanders is being sued for malpractice in New York by a former client, who claims that the firm's alleged subpar representation, inadequate communications, and a crucial conflict of interest resulted in the client facing a combined $60 million in liability dispersed across two construction cases.The suit, filed in New York County Supreme Court by Barclay Damon & Rottenstrich Farley Bronstein Fisher Potter Hodas on behalf of client Judlau Contracting, claims that Troutman Pepper and construction litigation partner Frank Cara failed to properly investigate claims against the company and consequently offered ill-informed defenses on its behalf in two cases.

Construction & Engineering

September 04, 2024, 6:49 PM