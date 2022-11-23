Troubling and Unprofessional: Houston Law Firm Says Ex-At-Wi...

News From Law.com

The Houston firm of Berg & Androphy, responding to a lawsuit in state court for unpaid wages, alleges the former at-will employee is a vexatious litigant whose claim is meritless. "This is not a case about unpaid back wages. This case is about a vexatious litigant—a lawyer—who harasses all whom he claims have wronged him," the defendants state in their answer and counterclaim filed Monday with the 269th Judicial District Court. The plaintiff, Justin C. Pfeiffer, filed suit in September against David H. Berg and his law firm for work he claimed to perform while representing two world-renowned Romanian coaches, Bela and Marta Karolyi. The coaches were defendants in the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. Nassar was the the U.S. women's national gymnastics team physician who was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for his abuse of girls in his care.

Texas

November 23, 2022, 1:51 PM