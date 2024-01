News From Law.com

Attorneys on The Florida Bar and The Florida Supreme Court discipline list last year ran the gamut—from newbies in the legal practice to those with five decades or more of experience in South Florida. The penalties ranged from public reprimands to permanent disbarment. Some faced criminal charges. Now, several South Florida legal experts are offering advice on avoiding the pitfalls that can lead attorneys to this year's list of disciplined lawyers.

Florida

January 02, 2024, 4:00 PM

nature of claim: /