New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Sysco, a distributor of food products to hospitality industries, was hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Jan. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of individuals. The action is backed by Kendall Law Group; Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; and Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01818, Trottier v. Sysco Corporation.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 18, 2023, 4:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Trottier

Kendall Law Group, PLLC

defendants

Sysco Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract